Riyadh – The board of Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Company approved on 22 May 2024 the distribution of SAR 19.80 million in cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be announced at a later time, pending the required approvals, according to a bourse filing.

The value of the approved dividends amounts to 3% of the share par value, while the number of eligible shares totals 66 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the net profit after Zakat attributable to shareholders of Aljazira Takaful Taawuni leapt to SAR 12.78 million from SAR 7.12 million in the same period of last year.

