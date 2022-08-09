Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) announced that the listing and trading of Alamar Foods’ (Alamar) shares on the Main Market will begin on Tuesday, 9 August.

Tadawul pointed out that the daily and static price fluctuation limits will stand at +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse filing.

The fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of the listing, until 11 August. Starting from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

Meanwhile, Alamar will be trading on Tadawul under the symbol 6014.

Last July, the final price for the company’s initial public offering (IPO) was set at SAR 115 per share.

