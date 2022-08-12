Dubai – Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development has logged net profits worth AED 22.18 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, higher than AED 20.01 million in H1-21.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to AED 0.040 in H1-22 from AED 0.037 in H1-21, according to the income statements.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company’s net profits plunged to AED 13.58 million from AED 19.86 million in Q2-21.

The basic and diluted EPS declined to AED 0.025 in Q2-22 from AED 0.036 in Q2-21.

Last year, Al Ramz turned to net profits worth AED 54.52 million, against net losses of AED 10.87 million in 2020.