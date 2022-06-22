Riyadh – Al Hammadi Holding, formerly known as Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment, has appointed Saleh bin Mohammed Alhammadi as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The Saudi listed firm also named Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Alhammadi as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

During the same extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on Monday, 20 June, Mohammed bin Saleh Alhammadi was announced the company’s CEO and Managing Director.

The three officials will assume their roles for a new board term that begins on 22 June this year and will remain in position until 21 June 2025.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Al Hammadi achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 61.96 million, higher by 74.33% than SAR 35.54 million in the year-ago period.

