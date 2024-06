Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has been given the central bank's approval to increase its stake in the capital of Kuwait Industrial Bank to approximately 7.17% from the current 4.48%.

The approval is valid for three months from June 11, the Borsa Kuwait-listed bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

