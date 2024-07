Ghitha Holding’s Al Ain Farms has fully acquired assets of Arabian Farms Investments LLC for AED 240 million ($65.3 million).

The IHC Food Holding LLC company said in an Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) filing that the transaction included all of the company’s assets in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition is subject to share purchase agreement conditions and regulatory approvals.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com