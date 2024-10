BERLIN - Abu Dhabi's ADNOC said on Friday that the acceptance period for its voluntary public takeover offer for German chemicals maker Covestro has started, with an end date of Nov. 27.

The company said the offer price was 62 euros ($67.06) per share in cash, representing a premium of about 54% to the unaffected share price of Covestro.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)