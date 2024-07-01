Act Financial reported consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of EGP 494.483 million in 2023, versus net losses of EGP 5.559 million in 2022, as per a disclosure on July 1st.

The firm earned net revenues of EGP 697.372 million last year, up from EGP 60.439 million the year before.

As for standalone results, the firm garnered net profits after tax of EGP 498.382 million in 2023, compared to EGP 2.485 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, standalone net revenues climbed to EGP 697.372 million from EGP 61.527 million.

The firm also announced achieving consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of EGP 24.352 million in the first five months of 2024, while gaining net revenues of EGP 138.409 million.

Moreover, it generated standalone net profits after tax of EGP 26.881 million from January through May.

