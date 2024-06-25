ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) strengthened its gains at the close of today's trading session, with its market cap gaining over AED13.5 billion, supported by financial blue chips.

The total market cap of UAE locals stocks reached AED3.451 trillion by the end of today's session, divided into AED2.777 trillion for stocks listed on ADX and AED674.3 billion for stocks listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Local stocks attracted liquidity today of around AED1.3 billion, with AED945.7 million traded in Abu Dhabi and AED355.3 million in Dubai. Trading involved approximately 626.9 million shares through over 25,100 deals.

The FTSE ADX index closed up 0.1% at 9022.32 points, while the DFM's general index closed at 4000.25 points.