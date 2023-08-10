Abu Dhabi National Hotels posted lower net profits attributable to the owners at AED 239.28 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus AED 262.73 million in H1-22.

Revenues increased to AED 809.31 million from AED 722.43 million in H1-22, according to the financial statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.20 in the first six months (6M) of 2023, an annual decline from AED 0.22.

Financial Results for Q2-23

The ADX-listed company logged net profits attributable to the shareholders amounting to AED 91.65 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, versus AED 109.97 million a year earlier.

Revenues jumped to AED 362.68 million in Q2-23 from AED 314.31 million in Q2-22, while the basic and diluted EPS edged down to AED 0.08 from AED 0.09.

During the January-March 2023 period, the firm recorded an annual drop in net profit attributable to the equityholders to AED 147.64 million, compared to AED 152.76 million.

