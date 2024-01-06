The CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Q Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has left his post after about two years.

Majed Fuad Mohammad Odeh, who was appointed CEO in October 2021, has already submitted his resignation from his position of Group CEO, the company said in a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Friday.

The company’s board also appointed Bill Anthony O’Regan as the new Group CEO, the firm said in a separate filing.

O’Regan has been the CEO of Modon Properties since March 2020 and has over two decades of experience in the real estate sector.

He was previously the chief design and delivery officer at Modon and founding member of the suite executive team, taking charge of all stages of project development.

Prior to his stint at Modon Properties, O’Regan worked as a project director at the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)