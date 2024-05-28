Aamal CEO stresses urgency for Qatar startups to embrace AI

Entrepreneurs in Qatar stand to gain from seizing opportunities in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and “stay ahead” amid rapid developments in the technology sector.On the sidelines of Project Qatar 2024’s opening ceremony on Monday, Aamal CEO Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori emphasised the need for entrepreneurs and startups in the country to stay ahead of the curve “and not wait for others to take the lead.”“Entrepreneurs in the country must stay ahead of the curve. It is not an option to wait and see what others will do because of the risk of getting left behind. If your competitors get there before you, it will be too late. Do not wait for an opportunity, so if it comes, be ready to seize it. Otherwise, someone else will,” al-Mansoori told Gulf Times.Citing the recently-concluded Qatar Economic Forum 2024, where HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali bin Mohamed al-Mannai participated in an extensive discussion about ‘Artificial Intelligence: Regulation & Innovation’, al-Mansoori lauded the Qatari government for its focus on the country’s digitalisation journey.“What the minister said during the forum about Qatar’s commitment and seriousness in digitalisation is correct. This is evident from the initiatives led by the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and the presence of numerous incubation centres that cater to the needs of entrepreneurs. This plays a key role in the growth of Qatari entrepreneurs developing applications, which the country is currently witnessing,” al-Mansoori explained.Al-Mansoori also said: “As a nation, Qatar has been putting investments in this area domestically, particularly in its people, students, and companies. Previously, I had the privilege of working with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and I'm aware of their investments in Silicon Valley, so we must show our presence in this field.”He also said it is Aamal’s first time participating in Project Qatar, citing the event’s importance in opening opportunities for many companies to network and expand their reach, secure deals, and explore other opportunities and market trends.“Aamal is a listed company, so our shareholders need to see the companies participating in events like this. It is also an opportunity for our investors, stakeholders, and visitors to come and see the different companies under Aamal. Next year, we are planning for some bigger things, so more companies to participate,” al-Mansoori noted.He said Aamal’s facility management division, which is utilising a lot of innovative tools in that domain, is present at the event. Additionally, the company’s participating partner companies are showcasing innovations and advanced technologies like 3D printing, lasers for various cutting processes, and other eco-friendly products like green cover cables and environmentally sustainable bricks.“Overall, Aamal’s participation in this year’s Project Qatar places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices,” al-Mansoori added.