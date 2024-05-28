Social media
Home page>MARKETS>Equities>Aamal CEO stresses urgen...
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Aamal CEO stresses urgency for Qatar startups to embrace AI

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Qatar has been putting investments in this area domestically, particularly in its people, students, and companies

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 28, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
EQUITIESQATARARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
PHOTO
Entrepreneurs in Qatar stand to gain from seizing opportunities in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and “stay ahead” amid rapid developments in the technology sector.

On the sidelines of Project Qatar 2024’s opening ceremony on Monday, Aamal CEO Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori emphasised the need for entrepreneurs and startups in the country to stay ahead of the curve “and not wait for others to take the lead.”

“Entrepreneurs in the country must stay ahead of the curve. It is not an option to wait and see what others will do because of the risk of getting left behind. If your competitors get there before you, it will be too late. Do not wait for an opportunity, so if it comes, be ready to seize it. Otherwise, someone else will,” al-Mansoori told Gulf Times.

Citing the recently-concluded Qatar Economic Forum 2024, where HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali bin Mohamed al-Mannai participated in an extensive discussion about ‘Artificial Intelligence: Regulation & Innovation’, al-Mansoori lauded the Qatari government for its focus on the country’s digitalisation journey.

“What the minister said during the forum about Qatar’s commitment and seriousness in digitalisation is correct. This is evident from the initiatives led by the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and the presence of numerous incubation centres that cater to the needs of entrepreneurs. This plays a key role in the growth of Qatari entrepreneurs developing applications, which the country is currently witnessing,” al-Mansoori explained.

Al-Mansoori also said: “As a nation, Qatar has been putting investments in this area domestically, particularly in its people, students, and companies. Previously, I had the privilege of working with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and I'm aware of their investments in Silicon Valley, so we must show our presence in this field.”

He also said it is Aamal’s first time participating in Project Qatar, citing the event’s importance in opening opportunities for many companies to network and expand their reach, secure deals, and explore other opportunities and market trends.

“Aamal is a listed company, so our shareholders need to see the companies participating in events like this. It is also an opportunity for our investors, stakeholders, and visitors to come and see the different companies under Aamal. Next year, we are planning for some bigger things, so more companies to participate,” al-Mansoori noted.

He said Aamal’s facility management division, which is utilising a lot of innovative tools in that domain, is present at the event. Additionally, the company’s participating partner companies are showcasing innovations and advanced technologies like 3D printing, lasers for various cutting processes, and other eco-friendly products like green cover cables and environmentally sustainable bricks.

“Overall, Aamal’s participation in this year’s Project Qatar places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices,” al-Mansoori added.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Oriental Weavers sees 4% YoY consolidated profit uptick in Q1 2024

Oriental Weavers sees 4% YoY consolidated profit uptick in Q1 2024
Oriental Weavers sees 4% YoY consolidated profit uptick in Q1 2024
EQUITIES

Misr Cement Qena’s consolidated profits fall 52% YoY in Q1 2024

Misr Cement Qena’s consolidated profits fall 52% YoY in Q1 2024
Misr Cement Qena’s consolidated profits fall 52% YoY in Q1 2024
EQUITIES

Raya Holding’s consolidated profits soar 132% YoY in Q1 2024

Raya Holding’s consolidated profits soar 132% YoY in Q1 2024
Raya Holding’s consolidated profits soar 132% YoY in Q1 2024
EQUITIES

IFAP posts 6% YoY consolidated profit slip in 9 months

IFAP posts 6% YoY consolidated profit slip in 9 months
IFAP posts 6% YoY consolidated profit slip in 9 months
EQUITIES

Palm Hills’ consolidated profits skyrocket 296.5% YoY in Q1 2024

Palm Hills’ consolidated profits skyrocket 296.5% YoY in Q1 2024
Palm Hills’ consolidated profits skyrocket 296.5% YoY in Q1 2024
EQUITIES

Tunindex ends Monday's session up 1.2% to 9,486.3 points

Tunindex ends Monday's session up 1.2% to 9,486.3 points
Tunindex ends Monday's session up 1.2% to 9,486.3 points
ACQUISITION

ABN Amro to buy German private bank in biggest deal since 2008 financial crisis

ABN Amro to buy German private bank in biggest deal since 2008 financial crisis
ABN Amro to buy German private bank in biggest deal since 2008 financial crisis
EQUITIES

Goldman Sachs raises equity ownership in Cleopatra Hospitals Group

Goldman Sachs raises equity ownership in Cleopatra Hospitals Group
Goldman Sachs raises equity ownership in Cleopatra Hospitals Group

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans $1bln of mining acquisitions in 2024, signs JVs in Africa

2.

EXCLUSIVE: Landmark $65mln brewery-cum-distillery project coming to Ras Al Khaimah

3.

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to boost local manufacturing target to $24.5bln by 2030

4.

United Fidelity CEO resigns after auditor highlights solvency capital deficit

5.

Saudi PIF launches space company to boost local capability

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar aims to position as AI innovation leader

2

Qatar announces $2.47bln incentive package for AI

3

Qatar Investment Authority will continue to invest in data centres, software linked to AI, CEO says

4

Behind the plot to break Nvidia's grip on AI by targeting software

5

Qatar Airways takes off with world’s first AI cabin crew

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

M&A

VIDEO: Emirati bank FAB plans to acquire Turkey's Yapi Kredi

VIDEO: Emirati bank FAB plans to acquire Turkey's Yapi Kredi
VIDEO: Emirati bank FAB plans to acquire Turkey's Yapi Kredi

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Saudi PIF-backed SRC extends refinancing with ANB

Saudi PIF-backed SRC extends refinancing with ANB
Saudi PIF-backed SRC extends refinancing with ANB
INVESTMENT

Saudi PIF-backed Jada leads investment in $250mln healthcare fund

LOGISTICS

Dubai investor GII to set up $300mln logistics JV in Saudi Arabia

EQUITIES

Saudi’s Miral Dental to list on Nomu on Wednesday

LATEST NEWS
1

Eroglu Egypt to establish readymade garments factory in SCZone

2

Al Hadeetha exports first copper concentrate from Oman

3

Basic Electronics breaks ground on new HVAC factory in Dammam

4

Oriental Weavers sees 4% YoY consolidated profit uptick in Q1 2024

5

Misr Cement Qena’s consolidated profits fall 52% YoY in Q1 2024

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds