UAE – Sabre56, a UAE-based hosting provider and digital asset mining consultancy, signed an agreement with institutional-grade Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm GEM Mining.

Under the deal, Sabre56 will initially host 4,510 of GEM Mining’s BTC miners in the consultant’s newly-established hosting facilities in Wyoming, according to a press release.

Half of the miners came online in May, while the remaining miners will be in June.

This follows Sabre56’s February announcement of its $35 million funding agreements to build 150 megawatts (MW) of Tier 0 data centers to anchor blockchain infrastructure.

Phil Harvey, CEO of Sabre56, noted: “Our two companies are united in our vision for the mining industry, our core values of how to achieve it, and the pursuit of excellence taught in the military.”

Harvey added: “This new focus is a function of success and we look forward to announcing more hosting partnerships.”

“This initial placing of 4,510 machines by GEM Mining proves our ability to support the market’s most mature players and provide industry-leading hosting solutions,” the CEO stated.

