MUMBAI - The Indian rupee on Friday posted its best week against the U.S. currency since early March on healthy foreign fund inflows and rising bets that the Federal Reserve would scale back its aggressive stance on interest rates.

The rupee ended at 81.93 per U.S. dollar on Friday, compared with 82.1750 at previous close. The rupee had risen to an over five-week high of 81.8675 in intraday trading, but could not sustain gains due to importer hedging, traders said.

For the week, the unit rose 0.6%, clocking its biggest weekly rise since March 3.

The USD/INR pair has seen selling pressure in the last few sessions due to "very large" corporate inflows, said Jayram Krishnamurthy, co-founder and chief operating officer at Almus Risk Consulting.

Stop loss-related dollar sales once the pair moved below 82.20 further led to the rise in rupee, Krishnamurthy said.

The rupee was also a beneficiary of foreign inflows into local shares. Foreign investors net bought around $800 million of shares in the last four sessions through Thursday, per data compiled from BSE and National Securities Depository Ltd.

Expectations that the Fed would not be as aggressive in raising rates after latest U.S. jobless claims data and manufacturing data also supported the rupee.

Earlier this week, the Fed held interest rates steady, but signalled two more hikes in 2023.

Traders also expect dollar-rupee forward premiums to edge higher as bets of an aggressive Fed recede.

The one-year implied yield closed seven basis points higher at 1.78%, after hitting a six-month low this week.

The dollar index and U.S. yields were quite volatile this week. The dollar gauge fell 0.8% on Thursday and is set to log its worst week in five months on hawkishness from the European Central Bank.

