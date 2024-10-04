The dollar jumped to a seven-week high on Friday after data showed that employers added more jobs than expected in September, leading traders to pare bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates again by 50 basis points at its November meeting.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 254,000 jobs last month after rising by an upwardly revised 159,000 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 140,000 positions after advancing by a previously reported 142,000 in August.

The unemployment also unexpectedly slipped to 4.1% from 4.2% in August.

The dollar index reached 102.54, the highest since August 16, and the euro slipped to $1.0965, the lowest since August 15.

The dollar gained to 148.495 yen, the highest since August 16.

