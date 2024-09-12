Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 65 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 12 September 2024.

The first offering stood at EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 18 March 2025, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the second tranche was valued at EGP 30 billion, with a 364-day maturity period until 16 September next year.

The financial authority unveiled fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) through one auction at an amount of EGP 5 billion, which will mature in three years on 13 August 2027.

Earlier this week, on 8 September, the CBE announced T-bills worth EGP 60 billion through two offerings.

The banks operating in Egypt as well as the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will halt their operations next Sunday, 15 September 2024, on the occasion of Mawlid El-Nabawi. Trading will resume on Monday, 16 September.

