The United Arab Emirates has been committed to OPEC+, consumers and the market despite some media reports suggesting otherwise, energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told a panel in Russia's St. Petersburg on Thursday.

"I would call them the 'great 8', have been sacrificing these additional voluntary cuts to stabilize the market. UAE has been committed to this group, committed to the consumers and the market," he said referring to the group of countries including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman and Iraq.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson)