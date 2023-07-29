UAE - Starting today, exports and re-exports of rice from the UAE will be temporarily suspended, the Ministry of Economy announced on Friday.

The suspension will remain in place for a period of four months, according to Ministerial Resolution No. 120 of 2023, in a step aimed at ensuring sufficient rice supply in the local market.

The decision included a ban on exports and re-export of rice originating from India and imported into the country, including free zones, after July 20, 2023.

This applies to all rice varieties that fall under the unified customs tariff (1006) — husked rice (brown rice), fully or partially milled rice, whether it is smoothed or polished, and broken rice, the ministry said.

It added that companies wishing to export or re-export rice — either from India or elsewhere — must submit a request to the ministry to obtain a permit, provided that the application is supported by all documents that help verify the data related to the shipment, particularly its origin.

The ministry confirmed that the permission to export rice would be valid for 30 days from the date of its issuance and must be submitted to customs authorities, in order to complete procedures. Requests must submitted electronically through e.economy@antidumping, or applicants may go directly to the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy for the submission.

Welcoming the decision, Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, said this would sabilise the prices in the local market.

“The availability of rice would be better and prices would remain stable. The UAE always cares about consumers,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).