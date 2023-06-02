Riyadh: The General Food Security Authority (GFSA) announced today that it had issued the second wheat tender for this year, which is 480,000 tons to be supplied during September-October 2023.



GFSA Governor Eng. Ahmad Al-Faris stated that the tender comes within the GFSA's plan to maintain the strategic wheat stocks and meet the milling companies' demand.



He added that the specified quantity is distributed over eight shipments; two shipments will be delivered to Jeddah Islamic Port, three will be delivered to Yanbu Commercial Port, and three will be delivered to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.