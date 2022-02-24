Saudi Aramco’s shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) climbed on Thursday, as crude oil prices rose above the $100-mark after Russia’s attack on Ukraine ratcheted up concerns over supply disruptions.

The Aramco stock was last trading 3.4 percent higher at 41.95 riyals ($11.18) per share at 3pm UAE time, softening slightly from the high of 42.25 riyals earlier in the day. The Tadawul TASI index was trading 1.6 percent lower.

Brent crude rose above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. The benchmark was trading $8.24 higher at $105.08 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped by $7.78 to $99.88.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

