Saudi Arabia has raised the official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light crude oil for customers in Asia and the Mediterranean in May, a price list provided by an industry source showed.

Saudi Aramco set the OSP for Asian buyers at a $2.00 premium to the Oman/Dubai average, up by 30 cents from the April price.

Its Mediterranean OSP for the grade was set at ICE Brent minus 10 cents for May, narrowing from a 20 cent discount in April.

Aramco's Arab Light OSPs for Northwest European and U.S. customers will be unchanged on the month, at ICE Brent plus 30 cents and ASCI plus $4.75 respectively.

