The 8th Opec International Seminar will be hosted at the Imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, on July 5 and 6 under the theme “Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition”.

The Opec International Seminar is one of the major events in the international energy calendar and is expected to help reshape the future of the global energy industry and its fair transition towards sustainability and addressing consequences of climate change.

The event is being convened amidst increasing geopolitical developments around the world, and a state of global economic uncertainty and growing demand for energy.

It underscores the Vienna-based organisation's efforts in achieving sustainable development and conserving the environment by steering the oil industry towards sustainability, innovation and deployment of modern technology, said a Wam news agency report.

This year's seminar will feature a slate of high-level roundtables, ministerial sessions, and exhibitions.

Opec member countries, oil-producing and consuming nations oil and energy companies, academics, and other industry experts will also be present in the two-day seminar.

Seminar participants customarily include ministers from Opec member countries, and other energy-producing and energy-consuming nations, as well as heads of intergovernmental organisations, chief executives of national and international oil companies, in addition to other industry leaders, academics, energy experts and the media.

Participants will address key issues and challenges facing the oil and energy industry, including energy transition, energy poverty alleviation, energy security, climate change policies, investment, technology, and innovation.

The Emirates News Agency (Wam) has recently signed an agreement with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), under which Wam will be a media partner for the seminar.

According to the agreement, Wam will provide local, regional and international media coverage during the event and the Seminar Exhibition in a variety of languages.

