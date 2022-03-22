Indonesia's agriculture minister, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday:

* Indonesia set its 2023 production target for unhusked rice at 56.08 million tonnes

* The corn production target was set at 23.21 million tonnes

* Next year's target is lower than the 2022 target at 57.5 million tonnes for unhusked rice and 26 million tonnes for corn.

* In the January-April period of 2022, Indonesia's statistics bureau estimated unhusked rice output of 25.40 million tonnes, up 7.7% from the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)



