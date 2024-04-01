MUMBAI: Indian gold futures hit an all-time high on Monday, tracking gains in overseas markets and squeezing demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures rose to 69,487 Indian rupees ($834.07) per 10 grams, up nearly 10% so far in 2024.

India's gold imports are set to plunge by more than 90% in March from the previous month to hit their lowest since the COVID pandemic, a government official and two bank dealers told Reuters last week.

($1 = 83.3110 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Tom Hogue)



