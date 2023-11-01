CAIRO - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking 50,000 metric tons or 60,000 metric tons of refined white sugar in a tender, on behalf of The Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC), GASC said on Wednesday.

Offers should be submitted for arrival Nov. 27 - Dec. 15 for at sight payment using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Deadline for offers in Nov. 5.

The sugar should be for human consumption and supplied in 50 kilogram packages, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Editing by Louise Heavens)