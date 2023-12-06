CAIRO - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Tuesday it bought 180,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

The purchase comprised 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat for at sight payment and 120,000 tons of Russian wheat for payment via 270-day letters of credit, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton: Supplier QTY Ori Shipmen 270-Day Freight C&F /KM gin t At LCs T Sight Cereal 60 RU Jan. - $255.00 $23.25 $278.25 Crops 26-Feb. Trading 4 Cereal 60 RU - $255.00 $23.25 $278.25 Crops Trading Jan. 26-Feb. 4 Nibulon 60 UKR $249.90 $19.10 $269.00 Jan. 26-Feb. 4

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; editing by Mark Heinrich)