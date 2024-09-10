The Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk met with the CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) Mohamed Abbas Fayed to discuss ways of financing imports of essential goods, as per a statement.

Both sides also tackled improving the strategic stock of basic commodities and further developing the Egyptian Mercantile Exchange (EMX).

Farouk highlighted the need for partnerships with private sector financial institutions to strengthen domestic trade infrastructure and support the food industries sector.

The meeting also explored opportunities for expanding storage capacities through the construction of additional silos.

Meanwhile, Fayed emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting the ministry's efforts in bolstering domestic trade, food security projects, and strategic initiatives, including logistics areas and wholesale markets.

