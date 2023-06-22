The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) inaugurated the highly anticipated first international tender of natural pearls on Tuesday, in collaboration with the renowned Rapaport Group, a leading organiser of such prestigious tenders worldwide.

This remarkable event garnered significant attention from specialised companies engaged in the acquisition and trade of natural pearls. Recognised as one of nature's most exceptional treasures, these pearls, particularly those extracted from Bahraini waters, were the centerpiece of the tender.

Bahrain's unique environment has fostered the perfect conditions for the growth of these extraordinary natural pearls.

Danat Institute, equipped with state-of-the-art testing facilities at its groundbreaking laboratory, is dedicated to the meticulous examination and classification of pearls listed for tender. Utilising its esteemed grading system, which establishes a comprehensive framework for assessing natural pearls based on their colour, shape, and luster, the institute ensures the highest standards of precision and accuracy, said a statement.

Noora Jamsheer, the CEO of Danat Institute, expressed her delight in hosting this groundbreaking tender, emphasising its significance in reaffirming the kingdom's esteemed global reputation in the pearl trade and in testing pearls. This remarkable event serves as a testament to the Kingdom of Bahrain's unwavering commitment to achieving the goals of The National Plan to Revive the Pearl Sector, she said.

Jamsheer highlighted the pivotal role this tender plays in advancing Danat’s contributions to the development of the natural pearl market, particularly through its collaboration with the renowned Rapaport Group. Additionally, she emphasised the initiative's invaluable role in providing a platform for licensed pearl divers to engage with the international pearl markets, thus fostering fruitful communication and exchange.

Bahrain hosted the natural pearl tender after it was inaugurated by the Rapaport Group on June 7, 2023 in the US. Since its launch, the tender has journeyed across various cities within and beyond the US, rendering the kingdom's inclusion even more significant and noteworthy, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).