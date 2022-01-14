SINGAPORE - China, the world's largest rare earth exporter, sold 4,087.6 tonnes of rare earths in December, down 15.9 % from November, General Administration of Customs data showed on Friday.

Rare earth exports in 2021 were the highest since 2018, according to Reuters records.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's biggest producer of rare earths for 2021 rose 38% from a year earlier to 48,918 tonnes.

