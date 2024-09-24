Muscat – H E Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, met on Monday with Bader al Saad, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, to discuss mechanisms for enhancing cooperation between Oman and the Fund.

During the meeting, a loan agreement was signed to finance the first phase of the project to establish a branch of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Musandam governorate.

This agreement represents a continuation of the collaborative efforts between the two parties to support and develop economic, social, and developmental projects in Oman.

The establishment of the university branch aligns with broader development initiatives aimed at achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The university seeks to enhance the capabilities of graduates by preparing and qualifying national talent to meet the labour market’s demands, while also offering a variety of high-quality study programmes in fields such as economics, business administration, information technology, engineering, and education for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

