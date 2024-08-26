MENA-based Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions provider Valu has closed its 11th securitized bond issuance worth 1.09 million Egyptian pounds ($22,329).

The issuance is the first under the newly approved securitization program worth a total of EGP 16 billion, the fintech company said.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), and is comprised of two tranches:

Tranche A – Valued at EGP 676.98 million, with a 6-month bond tenor, a Prime 1 (sf) rating, and a fixed interest rate.

Tranche B – Valued at EGP 414.92 million, with a 12-month bond tenor, a Prime 2 (sf) rating, and a fixed interest rate.

The company did not disclose the interest rate.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com