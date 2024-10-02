Cairo – Aman Securitization, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investment, plans to issue securitisation bonds before the end of 2024.

The bonds are valued between EGP 1 billion and EGP 1.50 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

Last June, Aman Holding, the fintech subsidiary of Raya Holding, concluded the fourth issue of its first securitisation bond programme at a value of EGP 1.04 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the EGX-listed firm recorded higher consolidated net profits at EGP 762.13 million, compared to EGP 350.39 million in H1-23.

Meanwhile, the revenues jumped year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 20.08 billion as of 30 June 2024 from EGP 14.51 billion.

