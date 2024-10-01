Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) is to issue five-year dollar denominated bonds following an investor meeting taking place on Tuesday, Argaam has reported.

The Arabic language news site said a benchmark-sized bond, which is usually at least $500 million, will be issued following the meeting, the report said, citing banking documents.

Citibank, Commerzbank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Standard Chartered have been appointed as bookrunners, the report added.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com