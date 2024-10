The Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has issued a five-year senior unsecured $500 million bond with a fixed coupon rate of 4.864%. The note will be listed in Dublin.

The bond will settle on 10 October 2024 and mature on 10 October 2029.

Citibank, Commerzbank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Standard Chartered have been appointed as bookrunners.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com