World Aquatics has announced the dates of the prestigious World Aquatics Masters Championships – Doha 2024 which will be held in Doha.

The event is scheduled to take place from February 23 to March 3, 2024.

This championship will bring together masters aquatics athletes from around the world to compete in swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, and open water swimming.

Doha is an experienced host city for major aquatics events. Having successfully organised several World Aquatics events in the past, including the acclaimed World Swimming Championships (25m) in 2014, as well as World Cup events in swimming, open water swimming, diving and artistic swimming, Doha has a proven track record to delivering outstanding competitions and providing world-class facilities for athletes and fans alike.

The World Aquatics Masters championships – Doha 2024 will follow the highly anticipated World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 for elite athletes, scheduled to take place from 2 to 18 February 2024. This back-to-back arrangement will create an unprecedented aquatics festival, attracting both masters and elite athletes to the beautiful city of Doha.

“At World Aquatics, our mission is providing people of all ages the opportunity to participate, compete in and benefit from aquatic sports,” said World Aquatics President Husain al-Musallam. “I can’t wait for the competitions to begin in Doha.”

Khaleel al-Jaber, the General Director of the local organising committee said: “We are thrilled to host the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2024. Doha has a rich history of organising successful aquatics events, and we are confident that this edition of the Masters Championships will exceed expectations. We look forward to welcoming participants from all over the world and showcasing our warm Qatari hospitality.”

The competition schedule, the opening of the athlete registration platform, and exciting travel packages will be announced in the coming months, providing participants with comprehensive information to plan their unforgettable experience at the World Aquatics Masters Championships – Doha 2024. Participants and aquatics enthusiasts are encouraged to stay updated on the official World Aquatics website and social media channels for the latest information and developments.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).