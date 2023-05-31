Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.

"Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash," the club said in a statement.

United won the League Cup in February and will face City in the FA Cup final on Saturday. (Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)



