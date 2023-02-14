Italian veteran Diego Ulissi sprinted to victory in the fourth stage of the Tour of Oman on Tuesday, while American Matteo Jorgenson retained the race lead.

The longest stage of the race, a 205-mile run (330 kilometres) from Izki, ended with late climbs in the Yitti Hills which reduced the leading bunch.

In the final stretch, Ulissi, a 33-year-old Team UAE rider, pulled away from Frenchman Axel Zingle of Cofidis and Dutchman Ide Schelling of Bora.

The winning bonus lifted Ulissi to second overall, five seconds behind Jorgenson of Movistar with one stage to go.

Wednesday's 152.2km final stage ends with a 5.7km climb up Jabal Al Akhdhar, the Green Mountain.