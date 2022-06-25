UAE cricket has never had it so better. After the senior men's team qualified for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year and the UAE girls made the cut for the inaugural Under-19 Women's World Cup, the senior women's team booked their berth for the Asia Cup.

The UAE qualified for the tournament to be held at the end of the year after they entered the final of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday.

Their semifinal against Nepal was called off due to rain and the UAE progressed to the final. Hosts Malaysia too qualified for the Asia Cup after they beat Hong Kong by 12 runs.

The ACC Women’s T20 Championship final is on Sunday.

