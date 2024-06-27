The draw for the third round of the final Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 placed the UAE national football team in Group A. The group includes Iran, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and North Korea.

The draw was held on Thursday in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, in the presence of representatives of the participating teams.

The second group included the Republic of Korea, Iraq, Jordan, Jordan, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait. Meanwhile, the third group included the teams of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China and Indonesia.

The final and decisive round of qualifiers will be held from 5th September 2024 to 10th June 2025.

During the draw for the third round of the final Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 18 teams were divided into three groups of six teams each. The top two teams from each group will directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup, securing 6 of the 8 spots allocated to the Asian Football Confederation. The remaining two spots will be decided through the Asian play-offs. Additionally, there is a possibility to secure one more spot through the global play-off.