Thomas Bjorn, a winter resident in Dubai, led his team to victory in the Lincoln Dubai Golf Pro-Am Series at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on Sunday.

Representing the host club, Bjorn and his team shot a score of 92 Stableford points to claim victory in the Team Division. Other members of the team were Keith Phillips (22), Cian Hurley (1) and Stuart Quinn (2). 92.

A total of 22 teams participated in the event with each team comprising one pro and three amateurs. The format was a Four Person Team Scramble, with the best two scores to count on each hole and with the amateurs receiving 85 percent of Course Handicap.

Starting on hole one in this shotgun start event, 2001 Dubai Desert Classic winner Bjorn personally shot a four under-par 67. The Dane, who redesigned the Dubai Creek course in 2004, started briskly with birdies on holes 3, 4 and 6, but finished bogey – double and bogey to be out in one over 36.

His back nine came alive with further birdies on holes 10, 11, 13 and 14 and he finished with a birdie three on the 18th to be home in 31.

Bjorn told Khaleej Times: “I played pretty well out there today. I enjoyed it with my team and we won the Team event. I am wintering in Dubai this year, which I have done on many occasions over the years.

“I’ll be here until the end of February, preparing for next season.”

The tournament was also an Emirates PGA event with the leading Emirates PGA Pro being Mike Major (DCGYC) who putted for two birdies and a double on hole 18 for an individual level par 71.

Major won the Emirates PGA Division by three shots from Jules Lompech (ADGC), Louis Gaughan (Dubail Hills) and Matt Rice (Golf Kraft), all of whom returned cards of 74’s.

Results

Individual (Par 71).

M. Major (DCGYC) 71.

J. Lompech (ADGC) 74.

L. Gaughan (Dubail Hills) 74.

M. Rice (Golf Kraft) 74.

Team (Stableford Points).

T. Bjorn (Pro), K. Phillips (22), C. Hurley (1) and S. Quinn (2). 92.

D. Laing (Montgomerie GC), D. Gowans (7), C, Wang (11) and A. Bhatia (10). 86.

G. Houston (Pro), S. Bancroft (21), N. Sanghal (10) and J. Jackson (1). 85.

