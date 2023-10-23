Afghanistan's teenage leg spinner Noor Ahmad struck twice to put the brakes on Pakistan's progress in their Cricket World Cup group game in Chennai on Monday.

The 18-year-old was brought into the team for his World Cup debut in place of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi as Afghanistan entered the must-win game with four spinners.

Pakistan enjoyed a strong start with a 56-run stand before Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 17 in the 11th over.

Ahmad, who made headlines as a 16-year-old when he was selected to play in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades, struck his first blow when he trapped opener Abdullah Shafique for 58 in the 23rd over.

He then dismissed Pakistan's top scorer in the World Cup Mohammad Rizwan, caught sweeping in his next over to leave Pakistan on 120-3.