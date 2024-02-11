Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Afghanistan at Pallekele on Sunday.

Sri Lanka lead the three match series 1-0, after Pathum Nissanka's record-breaking double century steered Sri Lanka to a comfortable 42-run win over Afghanistan on Friday.

A record 720 runs were scored in the first game, the largest aggregate in an ODI in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka were forced to make one change, with Asitha Fernando brought in after seamer Dushmantha Chameera suffered tightness in his left thigh.

Afghanistan left out seamer Farid Ahmad and brought in leg-spinner Qais Ahmad.

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday, also at Pallekele.

The hosts won the tour's sole Test by 10 wickets. The current series will be followed by three T20 matches, all in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad

Umpires: Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI) Alex Wharf (ENG)

Third Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)