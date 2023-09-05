Defending champions Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Afghanistan need to win by a big margin to improve their net run-rate and qualify for the Super Four stage from Group B at Sri Lanka's expense.

Bangladesh have already qualified for the next round from the group while Pakistan and India have booked their places in the Super Four from Group A.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)