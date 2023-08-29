RIYADH — The Sports Boulevard Foundation (SBF) and the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities (APD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower people with disabilities living in Riyadh. The MoU was signed by Jayne McGivern, CEO of SBF and Dr. Hisham Alhaidary, CEO of APD.



The MoU also aims to facilitate information exchange and identify best practices in caring for persons with disabilities who live in o visit the Saudi capital.



This comes within SBF's endeavor to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which include a number of initiatives and services to support people with disabilities by facilitating digital access to information and programs, in addition to enabling them to obtain comprehensive assistance and exchange experiences.



McGivern pointed out that the Sports Boulevard will provide access to sports facilities for all members of society.



The agreement will contribute to achieving the joint vision with APD by creating a comprehensive and vibrant society, enabling everyone to utilize all facilities and programs of the Sports Boulevard project, McGivern said.



She confirmed her aspiration for further cooperation in future partnerships and initiatives that enhance accessibility and inclusion.



On his part, Dr. Alhaidary has expressed his happiness with this cooperation, which will have a great positive impact on people with disabilities in different parts of Riyadh.



He confirmed that the work with the SBF will enable those with disabilities to reach out and benefit from all the project's facilities and programs.



The MoU is considered as an important step toward achieving the objectives of all concerned parties by enhancing and facilitating accessibility for persons with disabilities and their integration into society.



The SBF is committed to providing welfare and access to the residents and visitors of Riyadh to various sports facilities, including urban accessibility standards by developing infrastructure and extensive sports facilities all over the city.

