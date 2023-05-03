JEDDAH — The Saudi Women’s National Team started its camp on Monday in Jeddah in preparation for two friendly international matches against Palestine, which will take place on May 7 and 11.



The players inaugurated their first training under the supervision of the Saudi Women’s National Team’s head coach Rosa Lappi-Seppala, at the reserve stadium of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



The list of the national football team in the campaign included 25 women players. They are: Sara Khalid; Muna Abdulrahman; Layla Ali; Bayan Sadaqa; Lein Mohammed; Tala Al-Ghamdi; Lana Abdulrazag; Raghad Mukhaizen.



In addition to Dalal Abdullatif; Maryam Al-Tamimi; Moudhi Abulmuhsin; Layan Jouhari; Sara Hamad; Siba Toufeiq; Majd Al-Otaibi; Shoroug Al-Housawi; Noura Al-Barahim; AlBandari Mubarak; Albandari Housawi; Jouri Tariq; Fatima Mansour; Adha Al-Fahad; Houriya Al-Shamrani; Dalia Abu Laban; Mubaraka Mohammed.



It is noteworthy that this camp comes within a developing plan for the women's national team, in order to prepare them for the upcoming official entitlements, especially after their entry to the in the official FIFA World Ranking for the very first time.

