RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will host the Spanish Super Cup for the fourth time from Jan. 10 to 14, 2024, it was announced on Wednesday.



The tournament will feature four top clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and CA Osasuna.



The matches of the championship will take place at Al- Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, utilizing a knockout system.



The first encounter will see Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.



Barcelona, the defending champions from the previous edition, will then take on Osasuna on Thursday, Jan. 11.



The winners of these matches will advance to the final, scheduled for the evening of Sunday, Jan.14.



This marks the fourth edition hosted by Saudi Arabia, with the initial edition held in Jeddah in 2020, won by Real Madrid.



Riyadh hosted the second edition, also claimed by Real Madrid in 2022, while Barcelona secured the title in the third edition held earlier in 2023.



Barcelona will participate in the upcoming edition as the reigning champions of La Liga, while Real Madrid earned their spot as the winners of the Copa del Rey.



Osasuna, appearing for the first time in the Spanish Super Cup hosted by Saudi Arabia, earned their spot as the runner-up of the Copa del Rey.



Atletico Madrid completes the lineup as the third-place team in the previous season's La Liga.



The Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has become a regular event in the football calendar, showcasing top-notch football talent and contributing to the Kingdom's efforts in promoting sports and hosting major international tournaments.

