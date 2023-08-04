Social media
FOOTBALL

Rodgers braced for challenge as he targets Celtic trophy sweep

Rodgers started an incredible run of five trebles in seven seasons when he first arrived in Glasgow in 2016

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 4, 2023
SCOTLANDFOOTBALL
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is relishing the challenge of dealing with the sky-high expectations at the club after their latest treble-winning season, saying he has “unfinished business” in Scottish football.
Rodgers started an incredible run of five trebles in seven seasons when he first arrived in Glasgow in 2016.
He returns to the club after Ange Postecoglou became the third manager to achieve the clean sweep during that period before departing to manage Tottenham in the Premier League.
“I sit here with the knowledge of doing it twice, so I understand what the pitfalls of success are,” Rodgers said ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener against Ross County.
“In order to have long-term success there are certain elements you need to make sure you guard against. That’s something we have spoken about over pre-season.
“For a club like Celtic it’s always about winning, but winning in the best way that you possibly can.”
Rodgers said the Scottish giants did not reach the same level during the second treble under his leadership in the 2017/18 season
but they “turned up in the big games”.
“That will be the idea this season again, to win three trophies – it’s an incredible achievement,” he said.
“But it’s a new season, new motivation and new desires. I am looking forward to challenging for every trophy again.”
The Northern Irishman, who won all seven domestic trophies he competed for in Scotland in his first spell in charge before leaving to join Leicester in 2019, said: “I felt I had unfinished business here when I left.
“But I am so happy to be here and really happy to take on that pressure and expectation that comes from managing Celtic.”
Celtic have added five new signings after losing only one key player, Jota, since Rodgers took over, but the manager is keen to make sure they do not stand still.
“There are clear positions that are priorities that we would like to improve on but the team and the squad was in a really good position,” Rodgers said.
“I was fresh in so I needed to assess that over a period of time.”
