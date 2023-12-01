RIYADH — The vibrant city of Riyadh is set to witness a spectacle like no other as Al Hilal and Al Nassr, two footballing powerhouses, gear up for the much-anticipated Riyadh Derby this weekend at the iconic King Fahd Sports City.



As the sun sets on Friday, the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League season's first principal derby promises a showdown of epic proportions, with Al Hilal leading the league and hosting second-placed Al Nassr. The stakes couldn't be higher in a clash that extends beyond the boundaries of Saudi football—it's a regional rivalry that ignites passion and defines legacies.



Historical Rivalry



The Riyadh Derby is the jewel in the crown of Saudi football, featuring the capital's premier clubs, Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Their fierce rivalry, less than 10 kilometers apart in the city, transcends mere competition—it's a battle for bragging rights and a step toward RSL glory.



On the pitch, Al Hilal boasts a record seven RSL titles, while Al Nassr follows closely with three. The recent seasons have seen a seesaw of triumphs, with Al Nassr clinching the title in 2018-19 and Al Hilal responding with a championship the following season.



Head-to-Head Battle



The numbers tell a story of their own—30 meetings in the RSL era, with Al Hilal winning 15 and Al Nassr securing nine victories. Goals, drama, and late equalizers have defined their encounters, creating a heady mix that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.



Last Season's Drama



The echoes of last season's clashes still resonate—the thrilling 2-2 draw just days before Cristiano Ronaldo's historic arrival in Saudi football, and the impactful 2-0 victory for Al Hilal that dashed Al Nassr's title aspirations.



Current Season's Form



Both teams enter the derby in scintillating form. Al Hilal, unbeaten this season, rides a seven-match win streak, including a historic 9-0 victory. Al Nassr, on the other hand, has rallied since their opening two defeats, boasting an impressive 12-match unbeaten run.



Players to Watch



The spotlight shines on the pitch maestros, including Al Hilal's new signings, Kalidou Koulibaly and Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Al Nassr's star-studded trio of Otávio, Sadio Mané, and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.



Coaching Clash



In the managerial realm, the experienced Jorge Jesus of Al Hilal faces off against the accomplished Luis Castro of Al Nassr, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the tactical battle.



The Riyadh Derby isn't just a football match; it's a clash of cultures, histories, and aspirations. With a sold-out King Fahd Sports City expected to be a cauldron of emotions, the Riyadh Derby is poised to deliver a footballing spectacle that will be etched in the memories of fans for years to come.

