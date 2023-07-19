Riyadh: Riyadh Masters tournament is being held for players of Dota2 online games for the second consecutive year, as part of the elite competitions for the gamer season, “Land of Champions," the largest gaming and e-sports event in the world.



The tournament comes with a prize pool of $15 million and is considered the largest event of the year for strategic game tournaments.



International teams and Dota2 professionals will participate in the tournament hosted by Riyadh City Boulevard in the E-sport Arena from July 19th to July 30th.



The winning team will receive a trophy and a prize of $5 million, the runner-up team will receive $2.5 million, the third-place team will receive $1.7 million, and a prize of $1.2 million will be awarded to the fourth rank holder.



The teams will be divided into two groups of six teams, from which the two top rank holders in each group will qualify for the next stage. The remaining teams will compete, with the top four reaching the semifinals.