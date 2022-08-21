JEDDAH — The British-Somali Ramla Ali has made history in Saudi Arabia within one minute, as she won he first female boxing match in the Kingdom.

Ramla defeated her Dominion opponent Crystal Garcia Nova on Saturday here.

The 32-year-old Ramla whose weight is 55.6kg has defeated Nova 55.7kg, in the first-round KO in a very “short match” which did not even last for more than one minute.

It is noteworthy that the first female boxing match in the Kingdom had been conducted as part of the activity of the secondary boxers which held before the biggest boxing event in Saudi Arabia 'Rage on The Red Sea'.

Earlier, Ramla said that Saudi Arabia is becoming a very progressive country that pouches more women into sport.

"I think there are going to be so many great things and so many amazing athletes coming from this country," she told Saudi Gazette.

Ramla has also did a supportive initiative in Jeddah, as she conducted a sparring matches between her and about 40 Saudi boxers in order to speed the game in the Saudi women community.

